Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) and DiamondPeak (NASDAQ:DPHC) Head-To-Head Review

Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) and DiamondPeak (NASDAQ:DPHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Lion Group alerts:

This table compares Lion Group and DiamondPeak’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Group N/A N/A $190,000.00 N/A N/A DiamondPeak N/A N/A $3.02 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lion Group and DiamondPeak, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A DiamondPeak 0 0 1 0 3.00

DiamondPeak has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 256.38%. Given DiamondPeak’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DiamondPeak is more favorable than Lion Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Group and DiamondPeak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Group N/A 2.65% 0.37% DiamondPeak N/A 2.55% 0.65%

Risk & Volatility

Lion Group has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondPeak has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of Lion Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of DiamondPeak shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Lion Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DiamondPeak beats Lion Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract-for-difference trading, insurance brokerage, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients. It also provides total return swap (TRS) services, which include A-shares and Hong Kong stock basket-linked TRS. Lion Group Holding Ltd. is headquartered in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong.

About DiamondPeak

There is no company description available for Lordstown Motors Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.