Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LMNL. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of LMNL opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Liminal BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $120.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 155.71% and a negative net margin of 1,225.30%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Liminal BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs. It operates through three segments: Small Molecule Therapeutics, Plasma Derived Therapeutics, and Bioseparations. The Small Molecule Therapeutics segment's lead product candidate is PBI-4050, which targets unmet medical needs, such as the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, Alström syndrome, and other fibrotic indications.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.