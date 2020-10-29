Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on LSPD. CIBC boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.15.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$42.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.35. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of C$10.50 and a one year high of C$49.94.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

