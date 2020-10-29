Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.83.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $84.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 29.51 and a quick ratio of 29.38. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $127.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.31. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -61.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.96 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,543,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 971,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,654,000 after purchasing an additional 281,568 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 663,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 623,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after acquiring an additional 44,290 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 485,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after acquiring an additional 217,081 shares in the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

