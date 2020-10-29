Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 4.10-4.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance at ~$4.10 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LGND stock opened at $84.42 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.24 and a 1 year high of $127.80. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average of $105.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 29.51 and a quick ratio of 29.38.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,413 shares in the company, valued at $17,543,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LGND. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

