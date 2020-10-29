LiDCO Group Plc (LID.L) (LON:LID) Shares Gap Up to $6.25

LiDCO Group Plc (LID.L) (LON:LID)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.50. LiDCO Group Plc (LID.L) shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 302,806 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 million and a PE ratio of 12.20.

LiDCO Group Plc (LID.L) Company Profile

LiDCO Group Plc develops, manufactures, and sells hemodynamic monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, the United States, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company provides LiDCOunity, a hemodynamic monitor to support clinical decision making; LiDCOrapid, a monitor that analyses the blood pressure waveform to provide information in surgical and critically ill patients to help with fluid and drug management; LiDCOview that offers clinical researchers and users with beat-to-beat hemodynamic data; LiDCOplus, a hemodynamic monitor, which provides assessment of the hemodynamic status of critical care and surgery patients; and accessories, including blood pressure modules.

