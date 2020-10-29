LendingTree (TREE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect LendingTree to post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter. LendingTree has set its Q3 2020

Persons that are interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.93. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LendingTree to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $335.56 on Thursday. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $135.72 and a fifty-two week high of $392.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.77 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.98.

In other LendingTree news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $469,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LendingTree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded LendingTree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on LendingTree from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LendingTree from $250.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on LendingTree from $250.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.07.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

