Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) VP Michael K. Kneller Sells 13,100 Shares of Stock

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,703,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,014.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Landstar System stock opened at $125.71 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.92.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Landstar System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. 140166 cut Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 95.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter worth about $100,000.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

