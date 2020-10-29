Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) CEO James B. Gattoni Sells 20,000 Shares

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $2,600,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,034,545.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Landstar System stock opened at $125.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.92. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSTR. 140166 cut Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth $398,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 36.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.