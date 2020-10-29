Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 200,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 153,435 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 107,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

