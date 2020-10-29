L'Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L'Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $29.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. L'Air Liquide has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in L'Air Liquide stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in L'Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L'Air Liquide (AIQUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.