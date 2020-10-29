L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 11.15-11.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $11.15-11.55 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LHX opened at $161.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.41. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. UBS Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.11.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

