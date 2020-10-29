KWG Group (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Shares Gap Down to $1.79

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.79, but opened at $1.44. KWG Group shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 3,040 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KWG Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About KWG Group (OTCMKTS:KWGPF)

KWG Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, development, management, and sale of real estate properties. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Hotel Operation, and Property Management. The company's properties portfolio include mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, office buildings, hotels, and shopping malls.

