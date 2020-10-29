Kura Oncology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,578 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,061% compared to the average volume of 222 call options.

In related news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 10,000 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,419 shares of company stock worth $17,444,348 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. FMR LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,084,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,477 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,555,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 631,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 535,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 510,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KURA. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Sunday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 18.45, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $35.25.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

