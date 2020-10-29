Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners started coverage on Kroger in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In other news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 22,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $786,962.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,624.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,458 shares of company stock worth $4,038,441 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.35. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $37.22.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

