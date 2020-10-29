Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,976,000 after buying an additional 349,254 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,021,000 after purchasing an additional 246,297 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,583,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 427,435 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,984,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,541 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,869,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,382,000 after purchasing an additional 980,300 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.37.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

