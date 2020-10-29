Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

NYSE KOD opened at $95.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.70. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $102.74.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $156,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 322,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.43 per share, for a total transaction of $15,318,893.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 700,753 shares of company stock worth $33,876,958 and have sold 28,600 shares worth $2,087,682.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

