Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KNSA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

KNSA stock opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of -0.13.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $3,167,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $18,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 70.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2,190.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

