Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Receives $67.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $46.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.86. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

