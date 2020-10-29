Kevin Moriarty Buys 250,000 Shares of 1414 Degrees Limited (14D.AX) (ASX:14D) Stock

1414 Degrees Limited (14D.AX) (ASX:14D) insider Kevin Moriarty acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).
The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54.
1414 Degrees Limited (14D.AX) Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for 1414 Degrees Limited (14D.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1414 Degrees Limited (14D.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.