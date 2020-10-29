Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €144.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Merck KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €121.31 ($142.71).

Shares of FRA MRK opened at €134.75 ($158.53) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €126.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €111.75. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 52 week high of €115.00 ($135.29).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

