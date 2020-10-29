Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €144.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Merck KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €121.31 ($142.71).

Shares of FRA MRK opened at €134.75 ($158.53) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €126.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €111.75. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 52 week high of €115.00 ($135.29).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

