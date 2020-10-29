KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KDDI Corporation is a comprehensive communications company offering both fixed-line and mobile communications services. For individual customers, KDDI offers its mobile communications and fixed-line communications like broadband Internet/telephone services under the brand name au. For business clients, KDDI provides all services in the Information and Communication Technology realm, from Fixed Mobile Convergence networks to data centers, applications, and security strategies. KDDI Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded KDDI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. KDDI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of KDDIY stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. KDDI has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.15.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

