KBR (NYSE:KBR) PT Raised to $30.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $28.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.59.

NYSE:KBR opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. KBR has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that KBR will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $58,635.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 28.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 3.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

