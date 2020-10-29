KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Cut to Hold at Liberum Capital

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

KAZ Minerals stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.10. KAZ Minerals has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

