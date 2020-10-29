Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $15.48 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 186.76% and a negative net margin of 228.44%. The firm had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 39,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $662,109.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,199 shares in the company, valued at $728,335.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $111,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,302 shares of company stock valued at $946,548 over the last 90 days. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

