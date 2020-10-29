JustInvest LLC Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,668 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $198.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.73. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $224.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. CSFB upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.50.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

