JustInvest LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after buying an additional 27,691 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $96.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $294.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

