JustInvest LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

XEL opened at $70.26 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $74.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.73.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

