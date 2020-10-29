JustInvest LLC Raises Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $2,434,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,857. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.66.

NYSE:COF opened at $72.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

