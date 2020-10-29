JustInvest LLC Purchases 1,082 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,716,000 after purchasing an additional 357,374 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.57.

NYSE TEL opened at $96.87 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of -312.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,420,588.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

