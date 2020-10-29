JustInvest LLC Invests $272,000 in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,460 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 80.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 52.7% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 101,785 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,111 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 29.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 941 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 55.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at $818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $371,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,139 shares in the company, valued at $338,541.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $97.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day moving average of $106.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.31. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

