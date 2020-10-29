JustInvest LLC Acquires Shares of 8,699 Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 115.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at about $627,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at about $525,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,037,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,004,000 after buying an additional 41,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,603,000 after purchasing an additional 212,184 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $38.96 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.16%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLF. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $55.50) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

