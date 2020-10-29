Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:JUS) Insider Stephen White Acquires 10,000 Shares

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:JUS) insider Stephen White acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) per share, with a total value of £102,000 ($133,263.65).

Jupiter US Smaller Companies stock opened at GBX 994 ($12.99) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.96 million and a P/E ratio of 4.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 989.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 934.17. Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 644 ($8.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,200 ($15.68). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14.

Get Jupiter US Smaller Companies alerts:

Jupiter US Smaller Companies Company Profile

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of quoted United States smaller and medium-sized companies. The Investment Adviser, Jupiter Asset Management Limited, takes a risk-averse approach to investment, emphasizing capital preservation.

