JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $57.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $53.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.37 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.21.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 61,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $3,251,024.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,024.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 39,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $1,285,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,771,975 shares of company stock worth $181,738,690 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.6% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 75,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 152.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

