JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $130.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.

CE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Shares of CE stock opened at $111.51 on Tuesday. Celanese has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.68.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,423,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,245,288,000 after purchasing an additional 561,974 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,754,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,822,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,533,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,158,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 614,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,019,000 after buying an additional 24,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

