JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $415.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $387.00 to $415.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $341.00 to $298.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Argus upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $358.58.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $329.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.98, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

