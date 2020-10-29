JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) a €77.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) received a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 5.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WCH. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €84.00 ($98.82).

Get Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) alerts:

ETR:WCH opened at €81.74 ($96.16) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €85.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €70.52. Wacker Chemie AG has a 52-week low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 52-week high of €96.04 ($112.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of -6.77.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.