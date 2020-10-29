JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €130.00 Price Target

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €121.31 ($142.71).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Merck KGaA stock opened at €134.75 ($158.53) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($135.29). The company’s 50 day moving average is €126.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €111.75.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.