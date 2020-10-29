JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

YY has been the topic of several other reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Sunday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of JOYY from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of JOYY from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. JOYY currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

JOYY stock opened at $87.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. JOYY has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $99.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.99.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.81. The firm had revenue of $826.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.97 million. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its position in JOYY by 895.8% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 244,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in JOYY in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in JOYY in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in JOYY in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

