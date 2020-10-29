Joules (LON:JOUL) Shares Gap Up to $106.25

Joules Ltd (LON:JOUL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $106.25, but opened at $110.00. Joules shares last traded at $109.48, with a volume of 49,077 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 102.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.56. The company has a market cap of $100.23 million and a P/E ratio of -4.66.

In other news, insider Marc Simon Dench sold 26,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22), for a total transaction of £24,490.62 ($31,997.15).

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

