Jonathan Schechter Buys 25,000 Shares of Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) Stock

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) Director Jonathan Schechter acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Schechter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neurotrope alerts:

On Tuesday, October 20th, Jonathan Schechter acquired 2,012 shares of Neurotrope stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $2,213.20.

Neurotrope stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.05. Neurotrope Inc has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neurotrope stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of Neurotrope as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurotrope

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Neurotrope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurotrope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.