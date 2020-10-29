Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JOUT. Sidoti raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $48.76 and a 52-week high of $97.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.92.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $138.39 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.17%.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $167,922.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $83,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,729 shares of company stock valued at $843,130. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 13.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 119,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 224.2% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 26.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 5.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

