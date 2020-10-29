Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. Sells 2,981 Shares

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $256,038.09.

Shares of JOUT opened at $86.44 on Thursday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.76 and a 52 week high of $97.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average of $80.92.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.55). Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $138.39 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Outdoors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 5.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.