Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

JMPLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $56.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.57. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.