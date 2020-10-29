John R. Holder Buys 2,200 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $89.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 180,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,146,000 after buying an additional 75,457 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

