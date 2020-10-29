John Francis Murphy Sells 4,000 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $456.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $219.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $485.97 and a 200-day moving average of $431.72.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

