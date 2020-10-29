John Feliks Burzynski Buys 4,500 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.53 per share, with a total value of C$15,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$617,750.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) alerts:

On Tuesday, October 20th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.62, for a total value of C$181,000.00.

On Friday, October 9th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$37,500.00.

On Friday, October 9th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$37,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 17,400 shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.60, for a total value of C$62,640.00.

TSE:OSK opened at C$3.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.71. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.67 and a 52-week high of C$4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -26.85.

Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) (TSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSK. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

About Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.