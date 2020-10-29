Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

JELD has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.71. Jeld-Wen has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $992.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jeld-Wen will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 13.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Jeld-Wen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Jeld-Wen by 2.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Jeld-Wen by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

