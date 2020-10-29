Jean Martineau Sells 20,000 Shares of Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Stock

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Jean Martineau sold 20,000 shares of Dynacor Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$36,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 790,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,445,784.18.

Shares of DNG opened at C$1.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.99 and a 1 year high of C$2.62. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 million and a P/E ratio of 14.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.90.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Dynacor Gold Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.83%.

About Dynacor Gold Mines

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and precious metals. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa property covering an area of 9,756 hectares located in the province of Abancay, Peru.

