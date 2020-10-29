Jean Dion Acquires 66,500 Shares of Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (RDS.V) (CVE:RDS) Stock

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (RDS.V) (CVE:RDS) Director Jean Dion purchased 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$19,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,923,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,776,912.
Shares of Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (RDS.V) stock opened at C$0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24. Radisson Mining Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 million and a P/E ratio of -300.00.
About Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (RDS.V)
Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Receive News & Ratings for Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (RDS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (RDS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.